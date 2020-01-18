ISP: Man arrested after hitting female firefighter at scene of crash

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police arrested a 31-year-old man on Friday after they say he hit a firefighter in the face.
According to the release from ISP, their troopers along with Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies and Scott Township firefighters were called to Gardos Italian Oven parking lot around 7 p.m. Friday.
While in the restaurant parking lot, ISP says Matthew Mattingly, 31, of Vincennes, Indiana injured himself when he fell off of his moped.
ISP says Mattingly, who was intoxicated, was receiving treatment when he hit a female firefighter in the face. After hitting the firefighter, ISP says Mattingly resisted arrest and even made threats toward law enforcement.
Mattingly was arrested for the following charges:
1) Driving While Intoxicated with a Prior Conviction
2) Battery against a Public Safety Official
3) Intimidation
4) Resisting Law Enforcement
5) Disorderly Conduct
Mattingly is being held on bond in the Vanderburgh County Jail.
