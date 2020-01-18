Henderson EOC: NB Twin Bridge reopened after hazmat cleanup

HENDERSON, KY. (WFIE) - Crews were on the scene of a hazmat cleanup on the northbound Twin Bridge early Saturday.
According to the Facebook post from Henderson EOC, the cleanup process began shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday. Henderson EOC says this situation began when a person in a vehicle became trapped underneath a semi that had turned over.
The post says one person is being taken to the hospital.
A few minutes after 7:30 a.m., the northbound Twin Bridge was reopened.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.