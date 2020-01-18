EPD: Man expected to survive after officer-involved shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a man, who was shot by a police officer, is expected to survive.
According to the Evansville Police Department, around 1:30 a.m. Saturday officers were called to an apartment on Pollack Avenue for someone that had been shot.
EPD says when they got to the scene a man was holding a knife in both hands. EPD says that the man refused to drop the knives.
The Facebook post from EPD says one of the officers then fired their gun at the man, hitting him in the arm.
Police say the man that was shot is expected to survive and this investigation is still ongoing.
Despite the call to 911 saying someone had been shot, EPD says no shooting victims were found inside the apartment complex.
