Cincinnati Reds stop at Eastland Mall on caravan tour

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Cincinnati Reds caravan stopped at Eastland Mall Friday afternoon to sign autographs and answer fan questions about the upcoming season.
The guests included pitcher Amir Garrett, utility man Josh VanMeter, minor leaguer Jonathon India, former Red Tom Browning and broadcasters Jim Day and Jeff Piecoro.
“It’s definitely one of our favorite days of the year, we get to look forward to the new season and see all the new faces and get to have a moment before the opening pitch," said Stephen Custer and David Schultz, lifelong Reds fans.
On Sunday, 14 Sports’ Aaron Hancock will preview the Reds season and have an interview with Reds pitcher Amir Garrett.
