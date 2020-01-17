Wesleyan 19th in NCAA Division II Community Service Challenge

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) -Student athletes at Kentucky Wesleyan College put in hard work off the playing field this fall, finishing 19th in all of NCAA Division II in the TeamWorks Service Challenge powered by HelperHelper. The Panthers racked up an astonishing 2,007 hours of community service throughout the fall semester.
The Great Midwest Athletic Conference finished seventh among Division II conferences with the Panthers and Cedarville University both cracking the Top 50.
Of Wesleyan’s 2,007 hours, over 350 of them came in a single day during the fifth annual Wesleyan Day of Service in early December. The Panthers visited 15 organizations including nine elementary schools.
The baseball teams leads the way with over 800 hours. The men’s and women’s bowling teams combined for 564 hours of service while football is the fourth team with over 200 hours. The Panthers spent nearly 200 hours volunteering at the Owensboro YMCA in the fall.
Arkansas Tech University took the team title for Division II while the University of Louisville (DI) and Western Connecticut State University (DIII) won their respective divisions. Student athletes across all divisions logged 255,603 hours at over 10,000 service events.
NCAA Team Works, which coordinates community service efforts at the NCAA championships, and Helper Helper partnered to create a challenge to recognize student-athletes who give back to their communities. The competition, runs each fall (Sept. – Nov.), the winners determined by the number of participating student-athletes and service hours completed. Helper Helper’s digital platform tracks the school participation data throughout the competition.
Courtesy: KWC Athletics
