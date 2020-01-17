Under the influence driver leads deputy on chase, officials say

WABASH CO., IL. (WFIE) - A Mt. Carmel man is accused of refusing to pull over and asking 911 dispatchers to have police stop chasing him.
Deputies say Mt. Carmel Police dealt with an unwanted person at Wabash County College and told him not to drive because he appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance.
I little while later, a deputy says he noticed the same man, 26-year-old Trevor Mitchell, driving without a seat belt on Friendsville Avenue.
Deputies say Mitchell would not pull over and held his hands out the window in a “peace sign."
They say he then called 911 through Onstar and told the dispatcher to have to police quit chasing him.
Deputies say he eventually pulled over at E 1000 Rd.
They say Mitchell is charged with Fleeing/Attempting to Elude a police officer, DUI (drugs), and Felony Disorderly Conduct (misuse of 911).
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.