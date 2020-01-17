Toyota completes $1.3 billion project, adds 550 new jobs

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Toyota Indiana has completed their modernization project that was first announced in 2017.
The project adds 550 new jobs and a new investment of $1.3 billion, which was used for retooling, new equipment installation and advanced manufacturing technologies for the all-new 2020 Toyota Highlander.
The news was announced Friday at a celebration in Princeton, where the 2020 Highlander recently began production.
Officials say the plant has the capacity to assemble more than 420,000 vehicles each year.
They say this investment is part of a broader commitment from Toyota to invest $13 billion in its U.S. operations over a five-year period through 2021.
“Hoosier manufacturers are driving our economy forward, building the products that power our world every day,” said Governor Eric Holcomb. "For more than 20 years, Toyota has been providing quality career opportunities and helping train Indiana’s future workforce. I am so grateful that Toyota remains committed to Indiana, and am thankful for all they are doing to continue making Indiana the best place to live, work and play.”
“Part of Toyota’s tremendous success in North America is building vehicles where we sell them,” said Christopher Reynolds, chief administration officer, manufacturing and corporate resources for TMNA. “Our $1.3 billion investment at TMMI is further proof that our Hoosier workforce is rededicated to producing safer, high-quality vehicles our customers love to drive.”
Toyota Indiana has also committed $1 million to a new, regional workforce program for high school students.
“This program will allow students to get a jump start on their careers while receiving hands-on training with industry experts and educators,” said Leah Curry, Toyota Indiana plant president. “By collaborating with our local schools, we are creating a workforce solution—but, more importantly—providing greater visibility to student career options and pathways in the region.”
Toyota officials say they will also complete some alignment changes at their North American plants.
In Princeton, TMMI will focus on production of mid-size SUVs and minivans including the Toyota Highlander, Highlander Hybrid and the Toyota Sienna. They will stop production of the Toyota Sequoia by 2022.
