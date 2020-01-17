Synthetic turf to be laid on fields at Fisher Park in Feb.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Updates for the Jack C. Fisher Park in Owensboro continues.
14 News met up with Parks and Recreation Director Amanda Rodgers on Friday who tells us synthetic turf will be laid on the fields starting in February.
She says this upgrade means the complex will be able to host more tournaments, increasing the number of visitors to Owensboro.
Rodgers says the fields are the main focus, but she says other updates to look out for include an expansion of the front and back parking lots, upgrades to the ticketing entrance, added patron seating and shaded areas.
“Were extremely excited. Synthetic is something that your not seeing a lot of outside of high school and colleges in the state of Kentucky, so we feel like we’re at the front end of that change," Rodgers said. "We’re seeing it more nationally, and we feel like it will bring a great benefit to our community.”
As part of phase two of the project, Rodgers says they will be adding a playground to the park starting in the fall.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.