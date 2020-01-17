Sickness impacting school attendance

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Illness is impacting students in the tri-state. Lower attendance numbers caused McClean County Schools are closed on Friday due to “low attendance from illness.”
As previously reported, Henderson County Schools are also experiencing low attendance numbers due to “cold and flu.” Officials from Henderson County Schools say that attendance dipped to 91.5%.
As a result, officials say they’ll be taking the Martin Luther King Junior Holiday to clean and disinfect the school building and the school buses.
“This last year we closed one of our elementary schools because a number of students and staff it was tremendously high and we did want to do some extra disinfectant in the school, and give the kids time to rest and get better," said Megan Mortis, the public information director for Henderson County Schools.
According to the Kentucky Department of Public Health’s weekly influenza report, the state is a widespread level of flu-related illness. Over 2,200 cases were reported just this past week.
14 people have died in Kentucky as a result of the flu.
In Indiana, the numbers aren’t much better. The Hoosier state is also experiencing a widespread outbreak of the flu, which has claimed 22 lives already.
Henderson County Schools sent out a newsletter in which they outlined ways to keep your children healthy during this season.
They outlined tips like washing your hands, using hand sanitizer, use tissues, cough into your elbow, and just taking care of yourself.
School officials hope that with the long weekend, students and staff will be able to rest up and get well before classes resume next Tuesday.
