Residents voice concerns about rising water bills at Thurs. meeting

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - People showed up with their water bills in hand to Thursday’s City Council meeting.
Some of them told us their water bills had doubled, some even tripled. When we last spoke with the water department they attributed these higher bills to new water meters and possible leaks.
The community said that isn’t good enough after many had already paid those high bills. The water department worked hard to answer questions at Thursday’s meeting.
“Across the board, everyone should see a possibility of a six to seven percent increase in their usage because these meters are accurate down to a 16th of a gallon,” explains Mt. Vernon Utilities Superintendent Chuck Gray. “Globally the failure rate on these meters is 0.03 percent. In an installation like this, we’re going to see a couple. People make mistakes and we may see where someone puts a meter in wrong or something like that.”
The city water department told the community the old meters were not as accurate at reading and that is part of the increase people are seeing. Some though had even bigger concerns about potential leaks.
“They know where the leak is, they have a flag out, but they are still wanting me to temporarily fix the pipe on this persons property, but a new meter is supposed to be put on my property," says customer Bree Reich. "So 455 feet of that 500 line is not even on my property.”
The Mt. Vernon City Council says it takes issues like this seriously. They plan to designate a council member, who will directly go through each of the reported issues, to see if the problem and solutions are lining up.
