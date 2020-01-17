Rain, wind and bitter cold

Widespread, breezy showers will move through Saturday morning, but this system will amount to less than an inch of rain. Temperatures will top out in the lower 50s by around midday Saturday, but as that rain moves out, colder air will move in behind it, and our temperatures will start to drop Saturday afternoon and evening. It will remain breezy throughout the day with sustained winds around 14 to 21 mph and gusts as high as 36 mph.