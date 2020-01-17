EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Rain, wind and bitter cold will all make their way through the Tri-State this weekend.
Temperatures will slowly climb through the 30s this evening and into the mid 40s by Saturday morning as our winds pick up from the south and push warmer air into the region. Scattered showers will also become more likely as we go through the night.
Widespread, breezy showers will move through Saturday morning, but this system will amount to less than an inch of rain. Temperatures will top out in the lower 50s by around midday Saturday, but as that rain moves out, colder air will move in behind it, and our temperatures will start to drop Saturday afternoon and evening. It will remain breezy throughout the day with sustained winds around 14 to 21 mph and gusts as high as 36 mph.
By Sunday morning, the clouds will be clearing, but temperatures will be sitting in the upper teens with wind chills in the single digits. Despite mostly sunny skies, we will only make it into the mid to upper 20s Sunday afternoon, and the wind chills will never make it out of the teens.
Monday will be just a couple degrees colder. Our skies will remain mostly sunny, but morning lows will be in the low teens with wind chills in the low single digits, and afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 20s with wind chills in the teens.
A steady warmup will begin Tuesday with temperatures breaking into the low to mid 30s. We’ll climb into the 40s Wednesday and Thursday and may even see the low 50s by the end of the week. The whole first half of the workweek looks dry, but rain chances return Thursday night into Friday.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.