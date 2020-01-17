Posey Co. man arrested on counterfeit charges

SULLIVAN CO., IN. (WFIE) - Authorities in Sullivan County arrested a Posey County man following an investigation into reports of counterfeit cash.
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office arrested 28-year-old Just Abbott from Cynthiana.
They connected Abbott to reportedly purchasing items from a Sonoco gas station with a counterfeit $100 bill and also reportedly paying for an ATV on Facebook Marketplace with $1,600 in counterfeit cash.
Abbott was arrested in Vincennes for fraud, and counterfeit as well as auto theft.
