Posey Co. man arrested on counterfeit charges
Justin Abbott. (Source: Sullivan Co. Sheriff's Office)
January 17, 2020 at 4:44 PM CST - Updated January 17 at 5:38 PM

SULLIVAN CO., IN. (WFIE) - Authorities in Sullivan County arrested a Posey County man following an investigation into reports of counterfeit cash.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office arrested 28-year-old Just Abbott from Cynthiana.

They connected Abbott to reportedly purchasing items from a Sonoco gas station with a counterfeit $100 bill and also reportedly paying for an ATV on Facebook Marketplace with $1,600 in counterfeit cash.

Abbott was arrested in Vincennes for fraud, and counterfeit as well as auto theft.

