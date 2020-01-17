Police capture Christian County inmate who escaped on work release

SMITHS GROVE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have found and arrested an inmate who escaped while on work release last Friday night.
According to police, KSP Post 3, located in Bowling Green, received a call Friday, January 17 at 8:45 a.m. stating that a suspicious person was at a gas station in Smiths Grove.
When police arrived, they found Wayne Weeks, 38, the escaped inmate from the Christian County Detention Center.
Weeks had escaped while on a work release at the Senior Citizen’s Center in Madisonville last Friday night.
Police arrested Weeks without incident and he is currently lodged in the Warren County Detention Center.
