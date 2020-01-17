OPD looking for missing man

Chad Noffsinger. (Source: Owensboro Police Department)
January 17, 2020 at 3:06 PM CST - Updated January 17 at 3:08 PM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department is looking for a missing man.

They say 42-year-old Chad Noffsinger was last seen leaving the 1300 block of West Second Street on January 10.

He was wearing blue jeans, a camouflage jacket and a camouflage hat.

Police say he’s 6′2″ and 220 pounds.

His girlfriend told us his backpack was found at English Park.

If you know where he is, call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

