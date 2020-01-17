NCAA Division II Men’s Elite Eight Tickets on Sale

The Elite Eight will be held March 2628 at Ford Center in downtown Evansville. There will be two sessions of quarterfinals games on Tuesday, March 26 – with games at 12:00, 2:30, 6:00 & 8:30 PM (Central). On Friday night, the NABC Reese’s DII College All-Star game will be held at 7 PM (Central). The all-star game is open to the public and there is no admission charge. The semifinals will be held on Saturday, March 28 at 12:00 and 2:30 PM (Central). This year, the championship game will be held in Atlanta the following weekend on April 5 in conjunction with the Final Four.