NCAA Division II Men’s Elite Eight Tickets on Sale

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Elite Eight tickets are now on sale through NCAA.com/tickets and the Ford Center Box Office. The 2020 post-season tournament is returning to Evansville, Indiana, for a record 25th time. The event will be co-hosted by the Evansville Sports Corporation and the University of Southern Indiana.
The Elite Eight will be held March 2628 at Ford Center in downtown Evansville. There will be two sessions of quarterfinals games on Tuesday, March 26 – with games at 12:00, 2:30, 6:00 & 8:30 PM (Central). On Friday night, the NABC Reese’s DII College All-Star game will be held at 7 PM (Central). The all-star game is open to the public and there is no admission charge. The semifinals will be held on Saturday, March 28 at 12:00 and 2:30 PM (Central). This year, the championship game will be held in Atlanta the following weekend on April 5 in conjunction with the Final Four.
In 2019, a record setting 18,870 fans attended the event at the Ford Center. This was the largest total attendance in the Elite Eight era (since 1989) and the largest single-site total since 1971. The University of Southern Indiana advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time in 15 years and was defeated by Point Loma in the semifinals. Northwest Missouri State defeated Point Loma in the championship game to earn the title of National Champion in front of 4,269.
In the current NABC rankings, Bellarmine University from Louisville, Kentucky is the top ranked Division II men’s basketball team with a perfect record. The defending champion - Northwest Missouri State is ranked 2nd while Lincoln Memorial, West Texas A&M, and UC San Diego round out the current top five.
Tickets can be purchased online at ncaa.com/tickets or in-person at the Ford Center Ticket Office. Group tickets must be purchased through the Ford Center Ticket Office. For any questions related to tickets, please contact the Ford Center Ticket Office at (812) 422-1515.
2020 Ticket Prices:
All Session Pass: $25
Single Session Adult Pass: $18
Single Session Student Pass: $10
Group Pass (10 or more): $10
Courtesy: Evansville Sports Corp
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.