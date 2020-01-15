More Rain On The Way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A cold rain developing later with most of the showers holding off until tonight. High temps only reaching the mid to upper 30’s under mostly cloudy skies. Rain may start as a brief winter mix (north of Interstate 64) before changing to all rain. Rain and rising temps tonight as lows climb into the low to mid-40’s.
Saturday will bring steady rain and higher winds as high temps climb into the lower 50’s. Projected rainfall less than one inch…rain potential has dropped considerably in the last few days.
Sunny, windy, and colder Sunday as high temps only reach the low to mid-20′s. Wind chills dropping into the teens through the day.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.