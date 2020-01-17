Man accused of stealing guns from grandparents’ home during grandmother’s funeral

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing a long list of charges after police say his grandfather discovered guns missing from his home.
Officers say they were called to the grandfather’s house Thursday evening.
He says he had just arrived home from his wife’s funeral.
He told officers his grandson, 26-year-old Cameron Reine, was the only family member not at the funeral, and he knew the alarm and safe codes and location of the keys.
The grandfather says Cameron had stolen from him in the past, but he didn’t report it because he didn’t want to get him in trouble.
Officers say when then questioned Reine, he denied taking the guns at first, but then admitted taking them because he owed someone money.
