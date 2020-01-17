Local attorney requesting transparency with EVSC on teacher pay issues

“Transparency issues facing the citizens of Vanderburgh County by the operational methods of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation are the subject of the attached Public Records request served on the Superintendent of the EVSC on January 15, 2020. The request is attached. These actions are a part of my ongoing efforts to create transparency in the operation of the EVSC. The request for records involves the ongoing current issues facing the Citizens of Vanderburgh County. I hope to follow up on these requests and other pending issues including nepotism, compensation, tax referendum and other matters at the next meeting of the EVSC Board of Trustees on January 27, 2020.”