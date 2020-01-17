Local attorney requesting transparency with EVSC on teacher pay issues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Local attorney Charlie Berger is making a request for the EVSC to be more transparent with how decisions are made in the school system.
Berger is submitting a public records request of all positions that are paid $90,000 or more with job descriptions and procedures to fill those positions.
He is also requesting all notes and emails of Superintendent Dr. David Smith’s responses to the referendum on raising funds to address teacher pay issues.
“I’m doing this because there is something basically wrong with the way money is being handled or appropriated or put into certain accounts, not saying improperly, I think it’s poor allocation and their priorities are all wrong," Berger said.
Charlie Berger’s full news release is below.
“Transparency issues facing the citizens of Vanderburgh County by the operational methods of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation are the subject of the attached Public Records request served on the Superintendent of the EVSC on January 15, 2020. The request is attached. These actions are a part of my ongoing efforts to create transparency in the operation of the EVSC. The request for records involves the ongoing current issues facing the Citizens of Vanderburgh County. I hope to follow up on these requests and other pending issues including nepotism, compensation, tax referendum and other matters at the next meeting of the EVSC Board of Trustees on January 27, 2020.”
In a statement issued by the EVSC, they said “The EVSC Board of School Trustees is committed to operating in a fully transparent manner. In fact, much of the information being requested by Mr. Berger in his inquiry can be found online. As we did with his previous requests, we will respond accordingly.”
