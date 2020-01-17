Humane Society of Henderson Co. needs help from dog, animal lovers

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Humane Society of Henderson County is undergoing renovations and they need your help to foster their dogs for a couple of weeks.
“It’s just for a couple of weeks unless you fall in love with the dog and decide you have to adopt it,” says Humane Society of Henderson County Executive Director Debbie Edwards.
The Humane Society of Henderson County is asking for a favor from dog lovers in the area.
“We are currently resurfacing our kennel floors with a new better epoxy paint to hopefully minimize disease and help control the parvovirus outbreaks we seem to always have,” explains Edwards.
It's a tedious process, one that Edwards says is going to take a couple of weeks.
“We can only do sections at a time,” says Edwards.
They someone to watch these dogs like a foster parent starting now and over the next two weeks.
“Someone to keep the dogs may be in close quarters because some of these dogs can’t run loose outside, they need a fenced-in yard,” explains Edwards.
If you choose to foster a dog, you won’t just walk out with a new four-legged friend. The non-profit says they will provide the caretaker with the food and a kennel.
In a matter of hours, one of these dogs could temporarily be yours.
“The bigger they are, the more love they got,” Edwards says.
Edwards says the foster forms go straight to her email, and she’ll contact you when she gets yours.
People can contact the Humane Society of Henderson County at 270-826-8966, or go to their website by clicking the above link.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.