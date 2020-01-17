Hoops Live scoreboard; watch HL at 10:35 for highlights

By Jared Goffinet | January 17, 2020 at 2:32 PM CST - Updated January 17 at 3:05 PM

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Another great night of high school basketball is here. 14 Sports will bring updates throughout the night on more than 30 games from the area.

Here’s the list of games will be tracking:

HSBB

1) Reitz vs Bosse

2) North vs Castle

3) Adair County vs Hancock County

4) Washington Catholic vs Wood Memorial

5) Daviess County vs Ohio County

6) Harrison vs Mater Dei

7) Central vs Memorial

8) Vincennes Lincoln vs Mt. Vernon

9) Tecumseh vs North Posey

10) Princeton vs Gibson Southern

[Click here for updated scores throughout the night]

11) Forest Park vs South Spencer

12) Trinity (Whitesville) vs Edmonson County

13) Fairfield vs Carmi

14) Hopkinsville vs Webster County

15) Hopkins County Central vs Trigg County

16) Muhlenberg County vs Owensboro

17) Union County vs Henderson County

18) Owensboro Catholic vs Apollo

19) Washington vs Jasper

20) Northeast Dubois vs Paoli

21) Barr-Reeve vs Loogootee

22) Eldorado vs Edwards County

23) Cannelton vs South Central (Elizabeth)

24) Vincennes Rivet vs Hutonsville/Palestine (Ill)

25) Heritage Hills vs Pike Central

HSGB

26) Trinity (Whitesville) vs Edmonson County

27) Owensboro Catholic vs Apollo

28) Union County vs Henderson County

29) Daviess County vs McLean County

30) South Warren vs Muhlenberg County

31) Hopkinsville vs Hopkins County Central

