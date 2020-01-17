Hoops Live scoreboard; watch HL at 10:35 for highlights

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Another great night of high school basketball is here. 14 Sports will bring updates throughout the night on more than 30 games from the area.
Here’s the list of games will be tracking:
HSBB
1) Reitz vs Bosse
2) North vs Castle
3) Adair County vs Hancock County
4) Washington Catholic vs Wood Memorial
5) Daviess County vs Ohio County
6) Harrison vs Mater Dei
7) Central vs Memorial
8) Vincennes Lincoln vs Mt. Vernon
9) Tecumseh vs North Posey
10) Princeton vs Gibson Southern
11) Forest Park vs South Spencer
12) Trinity (Whitesville) vs Edmonson County
13) Fairfield vs Carmi
14) Hopkinsville vs Webster County
15) Hopkins County Central vs Trigg County
16) Muhlenberg County vs Owensboro
17) Union County vs Henderson County
18) Owensboro Catholic vs Apollo
19) Washington vs Jasper
20) Northeast Dubois vs Paoli
21) Barr-Reeve vs Loogootee
22) Eldorado vs Edwards County
23) Cannelton vs South Central (Elizabeth)
24) Vincennes Rivet vs Hutonsville/Palestine (Ill)
25) Heritage Hills vs Pike Central
HSGB
26) Trinity (Whitesville) vs Edmonson County
27) Owensboro Catholic vs Apollo
28) Union County vs Henderson County
29) Daviess County vs McLean County
30) South Warren vs Muhlenberg County
31) Hopkinsville vs Hopkins County Central
After the games go final, be sure to watch Hoops Live starting at 10:35 p.m. for highlights and top plays from the night.
