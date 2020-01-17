Heritage Hills senior earns Hoops Live POTW honors

By Jared Goffinet and Bethany Miller | January 16, 2020 at 10:36 PM CST - Updated January 16 at 10:36 PM

LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - With a pair of 20-point performances last week, Heritage Hills’ Murray Becher has earned our Hoops Live Player Week.

The Patriots senior dominated last weekend, leading the team to back-to-back wins.

Becher got it going with 23-point six-rebound performance against the Gibson Southern Titans and followed that up with a 26-point, six-rebound outing against the Washington Hatchets.

Becher and the Pats travel to Pike Central on Friday.

