Heritage Hills senior earns Hoops Live POTW honors

LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - With a pair of 20-point performances last week, Heritage Hills’ Murray Becher has earned our Hoops Live Player Week.
The Patriots senior dominated last weekend, leading the team to back-to-back wins.
Becher got it going with 23-point six-rebound performance against the Gibson Southern Titans and followed that up with a 26-point, six-rebound outing against the Washington Hatchets.
Becher and the Pats travel to Pike Central on Friday.
You can catch the highlights at 10:35 p.m. during Hoops Live on the 14 Sports app.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.