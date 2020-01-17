Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are leaning heavily on Derrick Henry this postseason, letting him run into NFL history. Henry says he gets into rhythm the more carries he has. But the Titans also have one of the NFL's most high-powered offenses since Ryan Tannehill took over, spreading the ball around making it tougher to defend. Henry has helped run Tennessee into the AFC championship game in Kansas City, the franchise's first since the 2002 season. Henry ran for 188 yards the previous time these teams met, and Tannehill says he is happy handing off to Henry if that means winning.