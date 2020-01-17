Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Rutgers hosts Minnesota in one of the top games in the Big Ten this weekend. The Scarlet Knights have won seven of their last eight games, are off to their best start since 1982-83 and sit one game behind first-place Michigan State. Rutgers is 12-0 at home entering the game against Minnesota (10-7, 4-3). The 6-foot-11, 250-pound Myles Johnson figures to get tested by the Gophers' 6-10, 240 Daniel Oturu. Oturu has seven games with 20 points and 10 rebounds, most in the country. Minnesota comes in 0-5 on the road.