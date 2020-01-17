Henderson Co. schools take precautions against flu

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The flu is widespread across the Tri-State and school officials are taking precautions.
Henderson County School officials tell us they are seeing an increase of students and staff having the flu or a cold. They are seeing a decrease in attendance because of this.
Right now, their attendance is at 91.5 percent, which school officials say isn’t a terrible number, but it’s enough to want them to take precautions to make sure the schools and busses are disinfected. They say they never let their attendance go below 90 percent.
Officials say they sent out a newsletter reminding parents that if your child is sick to keep them home. There were health tips and reminders in the letter as well.
“This last year we closed one of our elementary schools because a number of students and staff it was tremendously high and we did want to do some extra disinfectant in the school, and give the kids time to rest and get better,” says Henderson County Schools Public Information Director Megan Mortis.
According to Mortis, if attendance continues to decline due to illness in one of the schools, they would consider calling off school if need be.
With this weekend being a holiday weekend, they hope this gives students and faculty time to rest and get better.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.