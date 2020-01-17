DCPS votes to go forward with legal action against Juul Labs Inc.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Board of Education has decided to move forward with legal action against popular vaping company JUUL Labs Incorporated.
This decision comes after the district’s announcement Wednesday that they would consider “suing against the manufacturers and marketers of electronic cigarettes and vaping products.”
Daviess County Public Schools Superintendent Matt Robins says the vaping products have caused “a significant interruption of the educational process.” Now that the school board has voted in favor of pursuing legal action, they will work closely with local attorneys at Rhoads and Rhoads law firm.
Robins says the district’s goal in filing a lawsuit is not money. He says their main focus is getting regulations out in place to protect middle and high school-aged students.
“You know from our information there have been some serious incidents with students in our district with vaping so we definitely have a stake in their safety,” says Daviess County Public Scholls Board Member Doctor Tom Payne.
The Owensboro Public School Board will hold their vote on whether or not to pursue litigation next Thursday, Jan. 23.
