Charlotte looks to extend streak vs WKU

CLAMPING DOWN: The Hilltoppers have allowed only 67.8 points per game to CUSA opponents so far, an improvement from the 73.7 per game they gave up in non-conference play.TERRIFIC YOUNG: Jahmir Young has connected on 38.9 percent of the 54 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 16 over his last five games. He's also converted 71.2 percent of his free throws this season.