Bosse’s Powell earns McDonald’s All-American Game nomination

“I was in the training room, my phone buzzed and I was like ‘What is this,’ ya know, my phone started going off crazy," Powell recalls. "I looked at it and it said something about McDonald’s All-American game and I was like ‘oh that’s cool,’ but then they said I was a nominee and I was on the list. I ran through the list, see my name, I jumped up and did me a little dance, but it was just a really exciting moment. This is all amazing. I never expected to be in this situation, but hard work pays off.”