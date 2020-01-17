Bosse’s Powell earns McDonald’s All-American Game nomination

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Bosse’s big man Kiyron Powell has been on a tear throughout his entire Bulldog career and that’s no different during his senior season.
Earlier this week, Powell saw all of his hard work pay off as he earned a nomination for the 2020 McDonald’s All-American Game.
“I was in the training room, my phone buzzed and I was like ‘What is this,’ ya know, my phone started going off crazy," Powell recalls. "I looked at it and it said something about McDonald’s All-American game and I was like ‘oh that’s cool,’ but then they said I was a nominee and I was on the list. I ran through the list, see my name, I jumped up and did me a little dance, but it was just a really exciting moment. This is all amazing. I never expected to be in this situation, but hard work pays off.”
Fans can watch Powell’s hard work pay off on Friday when the Bulldogs play Reitz at 5:30 p.m. in the first semifinal game of the SIAC Tournament.
