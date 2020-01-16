Years-long project to upgrade Scales Work in place

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A “Move Scales Lake Forward” project means major upgrades for the lake.
The goal of the three-phase project is to push Scales Lake into the 21st century and it all starts with the campsites.
The first phase is simple, but one that board members say will make a major impact. Upgrading the campgrounds will give modern campers the utilities they need to enhance their experience.
Another part of the project is to improve the camp’s cabins. Replacing floors, painting, and giving it an overall modern feel.
“You know, the last capital improvement project for Scales Lake right around 1988, which is the year I was born," says Volunteer Park Board President Daniel Roach. "So it’s definitely much needed.”
Phase one is still in progress and they are working on upgrading the pavilion in the next phase. The park board will be working on replacing all three playgrounds and they are looking for community partners.
Then, it's on to phase three which includes expanding parking
This whole project is going to take about five years to complete.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.