USI’s founding president, Dr. David L. Rice, dies at age 90

"While we are saddened by his death, we want to celebrate the legacy Dr. Rice has left," said Dr. Ronald S. Rochon, USI president. "Our story is one of community, of linking arms, minds and resources to overcome adversity. More than a half century ago, an institution of public higher education in Southwestern Indiana was only a dream. It took the perseverance of Dr. Rice and those around him to make this dream a reality. Never underestimate the power of an idea, how it can transform lives, and how it can propel a community. Dr. Rice knew this-and we celebrate and embody these tenants each and every day in all that we do."