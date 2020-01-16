Teacher Locker now open for more EVSC teachers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some good news for EVSC teachers as the Teacher Locker is now open for grades K through 12.
The Teacher Locker is a place where EVSC teachers can get free school supplies for their classrooms. And teachers will tell you that outfitting a classroom can be expensive.
The goal is to cut down on what they spend out-of-pocket for their classrooms.
“It’s really been a great thing and to open it up through 12th grade, I think the message is in high school we tend to see the supplies are harder to manage because their manage primarily by the students so when we can have our own stash of things to say to a student ‘oh you don’t have that today here’s an extra one,’” says Committee member Nora Walsh.
The Teacher Locker is open to EVSC teachers on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 p.m. till 7 p.m.
