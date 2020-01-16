Semi hauling cattle goes off the road on I-64 in Perry Co.

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Perry County.
Crews are working to move a semi that went gone off the road on westbound I-64, near the Tell City-French Lick exit.
We’re told the driver reached down, lost control, and went down an embankment. The semi came to rest about 50 yards from where it left the road.
The driver was not hurt.
The truck was hauling cattle, but the cattle appear fine,
One lane is closed in the area while crews work to remove the truck.
