Rainy, windy and bitterly cold weather on the way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Alert Day for wintry weather and slick roads has been canceled, but we still have rainy, windy and bitterly cold weather in the forecast as we head into the weekend.
Tonight will be dry, but our skies will go from partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will fall through the 30s this evening, bottoming out in the mid 20s by Friday morning.
Friday will be mostly cloudy and chilly with temperatures only climbing into the upper 30s by the afternoon. Most of the daytime hours on Friday look dry, but rain will move in during the late afternoon and evening.
Our winds will increase Friday evening and shift in direction, blowing warmer air from the south into the Tri-State. Temperatures will slowly climb from the upper 30s Friday afternoon and evening into the mid 40s by Saturday morning.
Along with those warmer and breezy conditions, our rain chances will also increase through the night, and rain is likely Saturday morning. It will remain windy throughout the day on Saturday with sustained winds around 16 to 22 mph and gusts as high as 35 to 40 mph.
Temperatures will top out in the lower 50s around midday Saturday, but a cold front will swing through the region Saturday afternoon. That front will push the rain off to our east and usher in colder air from the northwest.
Temperatures will begin to drop Saturday afternoon and evening, falling into the upper teens to low 20s by Sunday morning. Both Sunday and Monday will be mostly sunny, but our temperatures won’t make it out of the 20s, and wind chills will range from the single digits to the mid to upper teens both days.
