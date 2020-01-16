Purdue faces tough test vs No. 17 Maryland

LEADING THE WAY: Maryland's Anthony Cowan Jr. has averaged 16.2 points and four assists while Jalen Smith has put up 13.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks. For the Boilermakers, Trevion Williams has averaged 11.4 points and 7.8 rebounds while Eric Hunter Jr. has put up 10.8 points.ACCURATE ANTHONY: Cowan has connected on 34.7 percent of the 98 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 19 over the last three games. He's also made 76.1 percent of his free throws this season.