Pigeon Township food pantry in the works

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In just a few months, Pigeon Township could get a food pantry, which is something township leaders say is much needed.
The new pantry will be right next to the township’s office on Southeast 8th Street.
Township Trustee Mariama Wilson tells us this area is a food desert. She also says her office gives out food vouchers to people, but she says there are only two places here that accept those vouchers.
This forces those people to go outside of the township to use them.
Wilson says this could be more convenient for residents and more cost-effective for the township.
“Hopefully, with us bringing it here we can cut some of the costs down," Wilson explains. "Not only for our residents that are utilitizing those and get more for what theyre getting on the vouchers, but the residents you know don’t qualify for the vouchers, they can still utilize the pantry at a cheaper price.”
Wilson also says if someone used a voucher at the food pantry that money would go back into the township.
One neighbor we spoke with, who sometimes uses vouchers, says it is a good move.
“People around here, they struggle quite a bit," says Resident Wayne Williams. "They need the more help the better. Because me and my girlfriend are on disability and it would make it a lot easier. You know, we need more things around this area.”
The project was actually just approved on Thursday for a zoning change by the City Zoning Appeals Board, which now allows them to move forward with their plans.
Trustee Wilson says they are hoping to open the food pantry in the spring.
