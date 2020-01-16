4 people arrested on drug trafficking charges in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Four people are now facing drug trafficking charges.
According to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Department, these people were arrested on felony warrants from Beaver Dam.
23-year old Kayla Knight, 25-year old Nathaniel Holland, and 22-year old Colton Sublett are facing several charges, including trafficking in meth and possession of marijuana. Knight and Holland are also facing a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
A fourth person, Sheena Fulton is also facing drug charges.
