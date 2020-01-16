Officials expect big economic impact from local sports events

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A pair of major sporting events this weekend is expected to bring in hundreds of thousands of dollars for the local economy.
The Kentucky 2A Basketball Tournament will be hosted at the Sportscenter and the Kentucky Cattlemen’s Association is happening at the Convention Center.
According to the Owensboro Convention and Visitors Bureau, these events are expected to bring in more than $800,000 to the local economy.
Coming up on 14 News at 5 p.m., Erin McNally will have more details on the economic impact.
