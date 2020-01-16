Neighborhood Watch: Jasper, Owensboro thefts; Dubois Co. explosion reports

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Solving crimes is so much easier with all the security cameras in place nowadays.
The Jasper Police Department would like your help in identifying the man pushing the shopping cart right there:
If you recognize him, call the police.
The Owensboro Police Department would also like some help.
They would like to talk to the guy in this surveillance photo about a theft at Menards:
If you recognize him or know anything about the crime, call OPD or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.
Dubois County’s 911 center and the Sheriff’s Office have received several reports of sounds of explosions in the Huntingburg and Holland areas. They say there is no need to be alarmed.
The sheriff’s office says the sounds are from blasting at coal mining operations. The sound is traveling farther and sounds louder than normal due to weather conditions.
