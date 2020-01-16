McCarty attorney: Still waiting on response from UE

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Its been nearly three weeks since the University of Evansville placed Aces Men’s Head Basketball Coach Walter McCarty on administrative leave.
The decision to place the coach on leave came after a report of an incident they say may have violated its Title IX policy.
We spoke with McCarty’s attorney on Thursday out of Indianapolis. He tells us he submitted a statement to the school on behalf of McCarty two weeks ago.
According to his attorney, he is still waiting for a response.
We also reached out to university relations officials this week. They tell us they have no new information to release at this time.
