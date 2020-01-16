Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for trying to escape police

“Thanks to the quick actions taken by Poseyville Town Marshall Charles Carter, Indiana State Police Sgt. Russ Werkmeister, and Indiana State Police Trooper Dustan Rubenacker, Mr. Romero and his erratic criminal behaviors were put to a stop that day," said Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers. "These officers should be commended for defusing a hostile situation that had the potential for a far worse outcome. I’m also grateful to the members of the jury and the Court for holding Mr. Romero accountable for his actions.”