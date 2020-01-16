Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for trying to escape police

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In Posey County, a man was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for trying to escape police.
Kevin Romero, of Fairfield, Illinois, was found guilty last month on several charges.
Authorites say back in March of 2018, Romero used a concrete block to shatter the windshield of a truck in Poseyville.
The owner was able to hold him at gunpoint until authorities arrived.
After his arrest, officials say Romero managed to climb into the driver’s seat of police cruiser, and put it in reverese.
Officers were able to quickly stop him.
“Thanks to the quick actions taken by Poseyville Town Marshall Charles Carter, Indiana State Police Sgt. Russ Werkmeister, and Indiana State Police Trooper Dustan Rubenacker, Mr. Romero and his erratic criminal behaviors were put to a stop that day," said Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers. "These officers should be commended for defusing a hostile situation that had the potential for a far worse outcome. I’m also grateful to the members of the jury and the Court for holding Mr. Romero accountable for his actions.”
Officials say Romero has an extensive out-of-state criminal history that includes prior convictions for aggravated battery and resisting law enforcement.
