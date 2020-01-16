Local women battling cancer selected for special retreat

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A group of Evansville women battling cancer are being recognized through an all paid retreat in honor of Jennifer King.
“This foundation is continuing Jennifer’s legacy of always putting others first,” says Jennifer’s husband, Shawn King “Helping whenever possible, and this, in turn, helps us as a family grow and cope with Jennifer not being here.”
Paula Mayfield-Ford is one of those women being honored. She found out, that she had cancer just after her 36th Birthday.
14 News spoke with her during a photoshoot she was doing for the retreat.
“Everyone has made me feel like I’m this big celebrity, getting my make up done and my stylist is going to do my hair,” explains Ford.
Jill Osterhage, the photographer for the project, is a cancer warrior herself and photographed Jennifer before she passed.
“I see them walk in my door and they’re frail and they’re tired and worn out, and whenever they get on the studio and the paper and all their makeup done, they just come alive,” says Osterhage.
Paula says one of the places her strength comes from is the live strong program at the YMCA.
“It really teaches you that, just because so much has happened doesn’t mean you still can’t be healthy,” Ford says.
Paula says she gives credit for her daily strength to her friends and family. She is looking forward to the retreat in May and everything it has to offer
