Gibson Southern HS releasing early Thursday due to water issue

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A heads up for parents of students at Gibson Southern High School.
School officials tell us the high school will be releasing at 10:30 Thursday morning due to water issues. Buses will run at that time.
We’re told a construction project, not related to the school, cut a water line. Officials say the Owensville Water Dept. told them it could be a while before they have proper water pressure so they are releasing.
The early dismissal is only for the high school.
