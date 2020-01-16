Chloe Randolph Bill passes KY State Senate Committee

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky State Senator Robby Mills, from Henderson, says the “Chloe Randolph Bill” passed a Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday, and now moves on to the Senate floor.
The bill was filed in honor of Chloe Randolph, a murder victim who was found last March.
Authorities say her estranged husband, 21-year-old Mohamud Abdikadir, killed her with a hammer and put her body in an air conditioning closet in his apartment.
They say he left the state with their infant child and was later arrested in Arkansas.
Senate Bill 66 has to do with “the disposition of a decedent’s body.”
After Randolph’s death, her parents said, at first, they were not allowed to bury their daughter because Kentucky law said that is the right of a spouse.
They said they were finally able to move forward with the funeral after a several day time limit, and no funeral plans were made by Abdikadir.
If passed, this bill would mean that “a person who has been criminally charged in the death of another cannot make decisions regarding the disposition of the decedent’s remains.”
As for the criminal case against Abdikadir, a review hearing is set for Jan. 27.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.