Brighter & Colder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Becoming partly to mostly sunny and colder this afternoon as high temps only reach the upper 30’s. Wind chills most of the day will be in the 20′s.
A cold rain developing Friday with most of the showers holding off until late this afternoon through tonight. High temps only reaching 40-degrees under overcast skies. Rain may start as a brief winter mix before changing to all rain.
Saturday will bring more rain and wind as high temps climb into the mid-50′s. Rainfall one inch or less through most of the area. The rainfall potential has dropped considerably in the last few days. In the wake of the front, sunny, windy, and colder Sunday as high temps only reach the low to mid-20′s.
