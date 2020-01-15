Vanderburgh Co. Commissioners discuss Pigeon Creek maintenance

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A bill discussed at the Vanderburgh County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday would bring three counties together to maintain and improve the Pigeon Creek waterway.
Pigeon Creek runs through Gibson, Warrick and Vanderburgh counties.
The commission hopes House Bill 12-45 will bring relief to some of the farmland and other areas that experience flooding problems due to log jams in the creek.
“But as you know here in Vanderburgh County we do have recreational use of it," said Cheryl Musgrave, a county commissioner. "So we would look toward recreational use also. Making sure that it’s not polluted for another thing addressing those things. So this would give structure and form to a three-county committee in order to take care of Pigeon Creek.”
The bill is just step one. There will be another legislative session in the coming year that will talk about financing the project.
