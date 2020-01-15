USI travels to the GLVC’s west coast this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball hits the road to the GLVC’s west coast when it visit Rockhurst University Thursday and William Jewell College Saturday. Game time Thursday at Rockhurst in Kansas City, Missouri, is set for 7:30 p.m., while tip-off against William Jewell in Liberty, Missouri, is 3:00 p.m.
Game coverage for USI Men’s Basketball in 2019-20, including live stats, video, and audio broadcasts, is available at GoUSIEagles.com. The games also can be heard on ESPN 97.7FM and 95.7FM The Spin.
USI Men’s Basketball Week 9 Quick Notes:
Eagles battle hard; fall to #1 Bellarmine. USI lost a battle with top-ranked Bellarmine University, 79-65, at the Screaming Eagles Arena. In a battle of runs, the Knights had the final push after the Eagles eliminated a first half deficit to tie the game at 55-55. Junior guard Mateo Rivera led the way for the Eagles with 14 points, while junior forward Emmanuel Little and senior guard Joe Laravie rounded out the double-figure scorers with 12 points each.
Caldwell makes his return to the team. USI senior guard/forward Kobe Caldwell returned to the lineup versus Bellarmine after missing the first 12 games of 2019-20 after suffering a torn Achilles during the summer. Caldwell came off the bench to post five points in the loss.
Leading the Eagles in 2019-20. Junior forward Emmanuel Little leads four USI players averaging in double-digits with 16.1 points per game with junior forward Josh Price following with 14.5 points per outing. Price has the team-lead in rebounding with 7.9 per contest; Little is second with 7.5 per contest.
USI leaders on the road. Junior forward Emmanuel Little is USI’s top scorer on the road with 15.7 points per game. Little is followed by junior guard Mateo Rivera, who scored 15 points in his only road appearance of the year at the University of Indianapolis, while junior guard/forward Clayton Hughes and senior guard Joe Laravie are posting 13.7 and 11.4 points per contest away from home.
USI falls out of rankings. For the first time this season, USI has fallen out of the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) and the Division 2 Sport Information Directors Association (D2SIDA) Top 25 polls.
USI vs. Rockhurst. USI leads the all-time series versus Rockhurst University, 18-2, after posting a 78-59 victory in Kansas City last January and leads the series on the road, 8-2. Senior guard/forward Kobe Caldwell and junior forward Emmanuel Little tied for second in last year’s win with 12 points each. Little also had a double-double with a team-high 12 rebounds.
Rockhurst in 2019-20. The Rockhurst Hawks enter the week tied for third in the GLVC with a 4-1 league mark, 8-5 overall. Rockhurst has won four of its last five games.
USI vs. William Jewell. The Eagles lead the series with William Jewell College, 6-1, after defeating the Cardinals, 98-79, and holds the advantage in road games, 4-1. Senior guard/forward Kobe Caldwell led USI in last year’s victory, posting 29 points and tying for the team lead with eight rebounds.
William Jewell in 2019-20. The Cardinals of William Jewell are 1-4 in the GLVC and 6-7 overall this season. William Jewell, which begins this week’s action by hosting McKendree University, have lost three of their last four contests.
