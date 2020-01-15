Thunderbolts host Quad City twice this weekend

The Thunderbolts were shut out 4-0 on Friday night in Pensacola. One Thunderbolt who did stand out was Noah Corson, who in his debut had several chances and a fight. On Saturday, the Thunderbolts bounced back from a 1-0 deficit, with Derek Sutliffe scoring in the second period. The game would require overtime, and only 40 seconds in, Jake Smith would score to win it for the Thunderbolts, 2-1. Brian Billett picked up his first win as a Thunderbolt, making 30 saves on 31 shots.