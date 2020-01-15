Prosecution adds charge for mother arrested in connection of baby’s death

By Jared Goffinet and Joseph Payton | January 15, 2020 at 4:26 PM CST - Updated January 15 at 5:16 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The mother arrested in connection with her baby’s death was back in court on Wednesday.

32-year-old Chelsea Marksberry is charged with neglect of a dependent, resulting in the death of her 3-month old son last week.

Now, the prosecution has charged her with being a habitual offender. According to the judge on Wednesday, Marksberry has prior felonies of forgery, theft, and possession of narcotic drugs, all since 2014.

14 News was told by the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, Marksberry was arrested in connection to the infant’s death. (Source: VCSO)

Marksberry originally faced a 20 to 40-year sentence, but this new charge could tack on an additional six to 20 years to her sentence if found guilty.

She is still being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail and her bond is now set at $50,000 cash.

