Planning commission meeting to review site plan for Homeplace of Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Planning Commission is meeting Tuesday night, and on the agenda is a new senior assisted living facility. They’re reviewing the site plans for the possible facility.
Jessica Beavin, who will go on to be the executive director of the new facility, says she can see the light at the end of the tunnel for this project.
The new facility will be called the Homeplace of Henderson. It’ll sit right next to the Bridges Golf Course, off of Green River Road.
At the meeting, they’ll be doing site plans review, and if the review passes, they can start site work like moving dirt.
However, this site review isn’t the only hurdle they’ve had to go through.
Beaven says they had to rezone the property in October of 2019, and it’s exciting to have come this far.
“We have gone so far into planning and meeting with folks and talking with people of Henderson and them supporting us in this endeavor,” Beaven said. “So, it’s exciting to have it come this far and be at this spot this evening and hopefully all will go smoothly in the planning commission, and we can get the site work, or the site plans approved that the engineers been working on.”
Now, it’s important to note this is only phase one of the project. This phase consists of their assisted living and memory care unit.
There are plans to expand the facility, and we’ll let you know when those plans are in the works.
