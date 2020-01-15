OPS, DCPS to consider joining lawsuit against e-cig giant Juul

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Daviess County and Owensboro Public Schools Boards of Education are considering joining legal proceedings against the e-cig and vaping product company JUUL.
The public nuisance lawsuit currently includes Jefferson, Fayette, Warren, Jessamine, Bullitt and Madison county public school districts.
The plaintiffs are accusing JUUL Labs Inc. (JLI) of “marketing its JUUL nicotine delivery products in a manner designed to attract minors, that JLI’s marketing misrepresents or omits that JUUL products are more potent and addictive than cigarettes, that JUUL products are defective and unreasonably dangerous due to their attractiveness to minors, and that JLI promotes nicotine addiction.”
Both DPCS and OPS Boards of Education will consider adopting resolutions at their upcoming meetings to authorize litigation against JUUL and other manufacturers, distributors and sellers of electronic cigarettes and vaping products.
Both districts allege that the use and possession of these products by students has caused and is causing “a significant interruption of the educational process, including but not limited to interfering with student learning,” and that district and school employees have been compelled to dedicate “significant amount(s) of time and resources addressing and disciplining students for possessing and using vaping and similar products.”
DCPS and OPS say they will consider joining several other public school districts across Kentucky in taking a stand against “products and marketing practices that are detrimental to the health and well-being of students.”
