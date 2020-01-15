OPD hopes to expand applicant pool with new program

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Incoming police officers could soon earn a college degree while going through basic training.
The ordinance, passed by the city commission, would allow new applicants to earn an associate degree from Bluegrass Technical and Community College in Lexington, while they attend the police academy. The hope is this program will expand the applicant pool.
“It could be a good thing for our recruitment and hiring because in the past we’ve had to turn back multiple people because they don’t meet that education requirement," explains OPD PIO Andrew Boggess. so this will provide them another avenue to hopefully obtain that, and besides hopefully obtaining a career, they’re also able to better themselves by obtaining a degree.”
The city commission is scheduled to vote on the ordinance Feb. 4. Boggess tells us there are currently openings within the police department.
